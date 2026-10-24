Musk: Ukraine elites getting rich while people are dying
The world's wealthiest person and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, stated on Friday that elites in Ukraine are profiting off "the hundreds of billions" pouring into the country while ordinary people are dying "in trenches."
"And some of that US taxpayer money comes back through multiple laundry machines to fund political campaigns in America, which is why you see some politicians caring more about Ukraine than America," Musk wrote in a post on X.
Separately, US President Donald Trump said earlier today that he might speak with the SpaceX CEO about Ukraine's Starlink service, describing Musk as a "good person" who "won't do anything wrong" regarding Ukraine's access to the satellite network.
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