Seven killed in attack on funeral procession near church in Jordan

23 October 2026 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Seven people were killed in an armed attack during a funeral procession near a church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, Al Mamlaka television channel reported.

Jordanian state television reported that unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a church in the governorate, leaving several people dead and others injured.

The attack took place during a funeral, the state news agency said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details about the victims and the circumstances of the attack have not yet been released.