Seven killed in attack on funeral procession near church in Jordan
Seven people were killed in an armed attack during a funeral procession near a church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, Al Mamlaka television channel reported.
Jordanian state television reported that unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a church in the governorate, leaving several people dead and others injured.
The attack took place during a funeral, the state news agency said.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Further details about the victims and the circumstances of the attack have not yet been released.
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