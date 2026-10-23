CIS representatives to review 2026-2030 cooperation plan

23 October 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states to statutory and other bodies of the Commonwealth will be held on October 27 at the headquarters of the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk.

According to the CIS Executive Committee, one of the main items on the agenda will be a review of the outcomes of key international forums held in Turkmenistan on October 7 and 9, including meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Diplomats will identify priority tasks for implementing the documents adopted and the key agreements reached at the Ashgabat summit.

During the working meeting, the permanent plenipotentiary representatives will also conduct a detailed review of progress on the Roadmap for implementing initiatives put forward by heads of delegations at the highest and high levels. The assessment will cover various aspects of multilateral cooperation in the political, humanitarian and social spheres.

In addition, participants will review the implementation of the 2026-2030 Action Plan aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between the CIS Executive Committee and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Another important item on the agenda will be the organization of international observation of electoral processes in the region. The permanent representatives will consider a candidate for the position of head of the CIS observation mission for the presidential election scheduled to take place in the Kyrgyz Republic on January 27, 2027.