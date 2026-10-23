Zelensky: 270 return from Russian captivity

23 October 2026 21:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that 270 Ukrainians had returned home from Russian captivity, calling the swap "a very important achievement."

"Returning home are members of the National Guard—including Azov fighters—border guards, members of the Territorial Defense Forces, and servicemen from the Navy, the Army, the Airborne Assault Forces, and the State Special Transport Service, as well as nine civilians," Zelensky shared on social media. "Most of them had been held captive since 2022," he added.

Zelensky stated that most of those released were soldiers who defended Mariupol, while others came from several Ukrainian regions. "Among those returning are five people who were presumed dead during the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka in July 2022," he said. Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ukraine's soldiers on the front lines "who are expanding Ukraine's exchange pool so that we can bring our people home."