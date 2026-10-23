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Friday, October 23, 2026

Azerbaijan’s exports to India surge sevenfold in January-September 2026

23 October 2026 17:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s exports to India surge sevenfold in January-September 2026
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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In the first nine months of 2026, from January through September, Azerbaijan exported goods worth ...

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