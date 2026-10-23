UN Chief António Guterres warns of rising inequality and global instability

23 October 2026 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Speaking to reporters in New York ahead of his departure for Egypt, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that mounting economic inequality and spreading global conflicts are pushing societies toward unprecedented instability.

Addressing recent violent unrest across France, Italy, and other nations, Guterres condemned acts of destruction while insisting that governments must address the root causes of public anger. "Everywhere, tensions over the prices of food, fuel, and essential goods are rising," Guterres noted, warning that soaring interest rates and a surging cost of living are leaving youth facing an unattainable future.

Drawing a parallel to climate disruption, the UN chief cautioned that the world is experiencing a "war El Niño," where cascading conflicts in regions like Ukraine, the Middle East, and Sudan ripple across borders. He highlighted how deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure—including schools, hospitals, and energy grids—severely disrupt global trade, shipping, and supply chains.

Concluding his address, Guterres urged international leaders to fulfill their obligations by combating systemic inequality and restoring global stability. "People everywhere want security and dignity," he asserted, calling for an immediate end to devastating wars that drain development resources and widen the global divide.