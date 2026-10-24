Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang proposes making Kazakhstan global physical AI Hub

24 October 2026 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has proposed turning Kazakhstan into a global hub for physical artificial intelligence (Physical AI).

According to the press service of the Kazakh president, Huang made the proposal during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on October 23.

Huang praised Tokayev’s strategic goal of transforming Kazakhstan into a country focused on the development and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence.

The Nvidia chief stressed that success in this field requires specialists with strong expertise in science, mathematics and technology. He also highlighted the progress achieved over the past year through cooperation with Kazakh companies.

“We are developing partnerships with Kazakh companies, including Firebird AI KZ Ltd and Kazakhtelecom, and supporting Higgsfield, the first Kazakh technology unicorn, which has become a notable participant in the global technology ecosystem. I am deeply impressed by and proud of what we have accomplished together,” Huang said.

In turn, Tokayev thanked the Nvidia chief for his contribution to developing Kazakhstan’s artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The Kazakh president expressed confidence that the US company executive’s visit would provide significant momentum for the further development of bilateral cooperation.

The proposed initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s ambitions to expand its role in the global AI industry by strengthening technological partnerships, developing local expertise and encouraging innovation.