Azerbaijan’s sugar and confectionery exports increase 2.4-fold in 2026

24 October 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan imported $221.264 million worth of sugar and sugar confectionery products in January-September 2026, an increase of 8.3% compared with the same period last year.

According to the State Customs Committee, the country’s exports of sugar and sugar confectionery products reached $114.803 million during the reporting period, representing a 2.4-fold increase year-on-year.

Imports of these products accounted for 1.66% of Azerbaijan’s total imports over the nine-month period, while exports represented 0.48% of the country’s total exports.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted $37.211 billion worth of trade with foreign countries in January-September, up 5.2% compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Exports totalled $23.865 billion, while imports amounted to $13.346 billion.

According to the reported figures, Azerbaijan’s exports increased by 28.3% year-on-year, while imports declined by 20.4%.