Azerbaijan highlights commitment to multilateralism on United Nations Day

24 October 2026 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, and sustainable development on the occasion of United Nations Day, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and dialogue in addressing global challenges.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued the statement in a post on its official account on the social media platform X to mark United Nations Day, celebrated annually on October 24.

“On UN Day, Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, and sustainable development,” the ministry said.

It added that Azerbaijan would continue contributing to efforts to strengthen international cooperation, promote dialogue and advance a more peaceful, just and secure world for all.

United Nations Day commemorates the entry into force of the UN Charter on October 24, 1945, which marked the official establishment of the international organization. The day highlights the United Nations' role in promoting international peace and security, protecting human rights, supporting sustainable development and fostering cooperation among nations.

Azerbaijan became a member of the United Nations on March 2, 1992, following the restoration of its independence. Since joining the organization, the country has participated in multilateral initiatives and engaged with UN institutions on a range of international issues.