Azerbaijani wrestlers advance at World Championships in Astana
Azerbaijani wrestlers have continued their successful performances at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Eldaniz Azizli, competing in the Greco-Roman wrestling 55kg category, defeated Mongolia’s Davaabandi Munkh-Erdene by technical superiority, winning 9-0.
Murad Mammadov, competing in the 60kg category, also secured a convincing victory, defeating Egypt’s Mahmoud Saada 11-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.
Earlier, Sanan Suleymanov (77kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82kg) had also booked their places in the quarter-final stage of the tournament.
A total of 23 Azerbaijani wrestlers are set to compete at the World Championships in Astana. The tournament will conclude on November 1.
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