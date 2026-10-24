Azerbaijani wrestlers advance at World Championships in Astana

24 October 2026 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani wrestlers have continued their successful performances at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Eldaniz Azizli, competing in the Greco-Roman wrestling 55kg category, defeated Mongolia’s Davaabandi Munkh-Erdene by technical superiority, winning 9-0.

Murad Mammadov, competing in the 60kg category, also secured a convincing victory, defeating Egypt’s Mahmoud Saada 11-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Sanan Suleymanov (77kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82kg) had also booked their places in the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

A total of 23 Azerbaijani wrestlers are set to compete at the World Championships in Astana. The tournament will conclude on November 1.