Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical imports fall 1.7% in nine months
Azerbaijan imported $382.445 million worth of pharmaceutical products in January-September 2026, a decrease of 1.7% compared with the same period last year.
According to the State Customs Committee, the country exported pharmaceutical products worth $2.081 million during the reporting period, marking a 4.2% increase year-on-year.
Pharmaceutical imports accounted for 2.87% of Azerbaijan’s total import expenditure in the first nine months of the year, while pharmaceutical exports represented 0.01% of the country’s total export revenues.
Overall, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with foreign countries reached $37.211 billion in January-September, up 5.2% compared with the corresponding period of 2025.
Exports totalled $23.865 billion, while imports amounted to $13.346 billion.
According to the reported figures, Azerbaijan’s exports increased by 28.3% year-on-year, while imports declined by 20.4%.
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