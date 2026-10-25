Azerbaijan marks Gubadli City Day [PHOTOS]

25 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan is marking Gubadli City Day on October 25, commemorating the liberation of the city and surrounding villages from Armenian occupation in 2020.

Gubadli was liberated six years ago, on the 29th day of the Patriotic War. On the same day, President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of several villages in the Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts, as well as Gubadli city, in a post on his Twitter account.

"Today, the Azerbaijani Army has liberated several villages in the Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts, as well as Gubadli city, from the occupiers. Long live the Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the president wrote.

On December 23, 2020, Aliyev raised the Azerbaijani flag in Gubadli. Under a presidential decree signed on July 31, 2023, October 25 was officially designated Gubadli City Day.

The president also established the "For the Liberation of Gubadli" medal to recognize military personnel who demonstrated bravery and courage during operations to liberate the district.

The liberation of Jabrayil and Zangilan districts played a crucial role in opening the way to Gubadli, a mountainous area on the western edge of Eastern Zangazur. Military successes in these neighboring districts enabled Azerbaijani forces to advance toward Gubadli's administrative boundaries.

Units advancing from Jabrayil crossed ravines in the Yazı Plain area, captured 21 enemy trenches and moved toward Gubadli city. Other units advanced from the Zangilan direction, liberating several settlements.

On October 23, 2020, the villages of Alagurshag, Kurd Mahruzlu, Mughanli and Zilanli came under the control of the Azerbaijani Army. Two days later, Gubadli city and the villages of Chaytumas, Afandilar, Mollaburhan, Padar, Sariyatag, Yusifbayli and Khanlig were liberated.

One of the fiercest battles took place for the strategically important heights of the Yazı Plain. Colonel Shukur Hamidov, who was awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, was killed during the fighting to liberate these positions.

The operation also enabled Azerbaijani forces to establish control over the Gorus-Kapan road and key routes toward the Lachin Corridor, which was then in use. Azerbaijani troops secured strategic heights and the Gubadli-Lachin road, while enemy forces came under pressure from advancing units, suffered losses and abandoned weapons, ammunition and military equipment.

The liberation of Gubadli opened the way for Azerbaijani forces to advance toward Lachin district and the Lachin Corridor. The operation also contributed to the subsequent liberation of Shusha on November 8, 2020.

Speaking about the operation's military significance, President Ilham Aliyev said: "The Gubadli operation was of great importance because after Gubadli, we liberated Shusha city from occupation. Gubadli was liberated on October 25, and Shusha city was liberated on November 8. Thus, the enemy was forced to surrender."

Gubadli district suffered heavy human losses during the First Karabakh War. According to the report, 238 people from the district were killed, 190 became disabled and 78 went missing. Ten people from Gubadli were awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan for their bravery in the struggle to liberate the country's territories.

Nearly 300 residents of the district volunteered to participate in the 2020 Patriotic War. Eleven of them were killed and more than 40 were wounded.

Vusal Yagubov, a soldier from the village of Yusifbayli, received the title of Hero of the Patriotic War at the age of 19, becoming one of the youngest recipients of the distinction.

Life is gradually returning to Gubadli as reconstruction and infrastructure projects continue across the liberated territories. Development in the district, situated on the western edge of Eastern Zangazur, is proceeding under the country's post-conflict reconstruction plans.

President Ilham Aliyev has visited the district several times since its liberation.

On October 25, 2021, the president and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with representatives of the Gubadli community. They also attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Khanlig-Gubadli road, which connects the city to the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway. During the visit, they participated in the opening of the Gubadli substation, operated by Azerenergy OJSC, and a new military complex belonging to the State Border Service.

On October 19, 2022, Aliyev and the first lady reviewed Gubadli's master plan and laid the foundation stone for the Occupation and Victory Museums complex. They also reviewed projects for the Bargushadchay and Zabukhchay reservoirs and attended foundation-laying ceremonies for a 35-kilovolt substation operated by Azerishig OJSC and the Digital Control Center of the Gubadli Electric Network.

On May 4, 2023, the president laid the foundations for the city's first residential neighborhood, an administrative building and a secondary school designed for 600 students. He also launched construction projects in the villages of Khanlig, Mahruzlu and Zilanli.

Under Azerbaijan's Great Return Program, Gubadli is expected to develop into a regional economic hub focused on agriculture and tourism.

On September 10, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the master plan for Gubadli's development through 2040. The decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.