Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation president Slavi Binev killed in Sofia

24 October 2026 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Slavi Binev, vice-president of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee and president of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation, has been shot dead in Sofia.

According to the local media outlets, Binev was shot in the head, and a shell casing was found at the scene.

Approximately one hour after receiving information about the killing, authorities detained three armed men in the area of the Trajan's Gate tunnel. The suspects include one Bulgarian citizen and two Turkish citizens.

Unsettled financial disputes are believed to have been a possible motive for the murder.

The three detainees reportedly held permits to possess firearms.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the case. A decision is expected on whether charges will be brought against the three suspects and whether they will be remanded in custody for 72 hours.