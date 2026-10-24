Azerbaijan’s food service turnover rises 8%

24 October 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan’s food service sector generated 2.3098 billion manats in turnover during January–September 2026, marking an 8% increase in real terms compared with the same period last year.

According to the State Statistics Committee, the growth reflects an expansion in activity across the country’s catering and food service industry.

During the first nine months of the year, legal entities accounted for 50% of private-sector food service turnover, while individual entrepreneurs operating in the sector generated the remaining 50%.

Turnover generated by legal entities reached 1.1492 billion manats, representing a 6.1% increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The figures highlight continued growth in Azerbaijan’s food service market, with both registered companies and individual entrepreneurs contributing equally to private-sector turnover.