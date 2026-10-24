Over 15% of Azerbaijan’s 2027 Hajj quota filled

24 October 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

More than 15% of Azerbaijan’s quota for the 2027 Hajj pilgrimage has already been filled, Vusal Jahangiri, head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) and head of its Hajj Electronic System.

According to Jahangiri, registration for next year’s pilgrimage opened earlier than it did for the previous Hajj season.

The CMO has initially set the cost of the Hajj package at $6,100 per person, unchanged from last year. However, a slight price increase remains possible.

“Given the well-known developments taking place around the world, as well as the decision by the relevant authorities of the Kingdom to reduce the number of service packages from four to three and introduce additional services, certain price increases are inevitable,” Jahangiri said.

As in previous years, the pilgrimage will be organised centrally and participants will travel by air.