Jordan arrests three suspects over church attack that killed nine

26 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Jordanian security forces have arrested three suspects over an attack on St. George’s Church in the country’s south that left nine people dead.

The suspects were detained in connection with an armed attack carried out on October 23 in Jordan’s Karak Governorate.

The incident occurred during a memorial service at the church, when armed assailants opened fire on people gathered inside.

Jordanian Health Minister Ibrahim al-Badour said the attack killed nine people and injured dozens more.

Authorities have arrested three individuals suspected of involvement in the assault as investigations into the deadly incident continue.