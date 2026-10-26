Northeasterly winds and possible showers forecast for Baku

26 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 26, Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are expected to experience variable cloudiness, with occasional overcast skies and generally dry weather.

The National Hydrometeorological Service said that brief showers and thunderstorms are possible in some areas during the night and morning. Northeasterly winds are expected.

Temperatures in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will range from 13-16°C at night to 17-20°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 767 mm of mercury, while relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 60-65% during the day.

In other parts of Azerbaijan, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are expected in some areas, with precipitation gradually easing by morning. Fog is also likely in some locations, accompanied by easterly winds.

Temperatures in the regions will range from 12-15°C at night to 17-20°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will be 0-5°C at night and 5-9°C during the day.