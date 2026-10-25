Typhoon Champi hits Taiwan, leaves casualties

25 October 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The death toll from Typhoon Champi in Taiwan has reached one, while the number of injured has risen to 616.

The information was reported by the island's Central Emergency Operations Center.

According to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, the typhoon has weakened and is moving away from the island toward Japan.

Storm warnings have been lifted, and weather conditions are expected to return to normal within the next 24 hours.

Photo: Reuters/CSU/CIRA