Typhoon Champi hits Taiwan, leaves casualties
The death toll from Typhoon Champi in Taiwan has reached one, while the number of injured has risen to 616.
The information was reported by the island's Central Emergency Operations Center.
According to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, the typhoon has weakened and is moving away from the island toward Japan.
Storm warnings have been lifted, and weather conditions are expected to return to normal within the next 24 hours.
Photo: Reuters/CSU/CIRA
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!