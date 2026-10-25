Erdoğan’s chief adviser Oktay Saral reportedly set to resign

25 October 2026 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s chief adviser, Oktay Saral, is expected to announce his resignation from his government post on Monday, according to Turkish media reports.

The Turkish newspaper Günebakış, citing informed sources, reported that Saral was preparing to publicly relinquish his position on 26 October.

No further details were provided in the report about the reasons for the anticipated resignation or whether Saral would take up another role.

The announcement has yet to be officially confirmed by Saral or the Turkish presidency.