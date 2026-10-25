Euronews reports on CICA's efforts to turn regional dialogue into action

25 October 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Euronews has produced a video report on the activities of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization, and efforts to translate regional dialogue into practical cooperation.

According to the report, titled "CICA Members Look to Turn Regional Dialogue into Action," the organization provides a platform for cooperation on regional security, economic development and shared challenges.

For more than three decades, CICA has served as a forum for dialogue among countries with different political and economic priorities. Its 28 member states are seeking to strengthen cooperation on regional security, economic development and emerging challenges.

The report highlights efforts under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, which began in 2024, to strengthen CICA's institutional framework and give cooperation a more practical focus. Discussions among member states have addressed migration, climate change and artificial intelligence, as well as cooperation in finance, education and business.

As CICA enters a new phase of development, the focus is increasingly on translating dialogue among member states into tangible results and long-term cooperation.