China opposes proposed expansion of US investment restrictions

26 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

China has expressed serious concern and strong opposition to a US Treasury Department proposal to expand restrictions on American investments in China, describing the move as discriminatory and an example of overstretching the concept of national security.

According to China's Ministry of Commerce, the proposal would broaden the scope of restrictions on investments in China and tighten existing curbs. A ministry spokesperson made the remarks in response to media inquiries about the proposed updates to the US outbound investment security program.

The spokesperson said the proposed rules ran counter to the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, disrupted normal economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and US businesses, and undermined the international economic and trade order.

The spokesperson added that China would closely monitor further developments and reserved the right to take corresponding countermeasures.

The ministry warned that the proposed US restrictions would harm bilateral economic and trade cooperation as well as the interests of American companies. It also stressed that investing in China meant investing in the future, citing the country's vast market and considerable consumption and investment potential.

China urged the United States to respect the principles of a market economy, stop overstretching the concept of national security and politicizing economic and trade issues, and create a sound environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation.