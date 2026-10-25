Turkic States sign charter to strengthen audit cooperation

25 October 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The charter of the Union of Supreme Audit Institutions of Turkic States was signed in Antalya on October 24.

According to Turkish media reports, representatives from Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan expressed their support for the document, which establishes the legal framework for the organization's activities.

Speaking at the meeting, the current chair of the Union and head of the Turkish Court of Accounts, Metin Yener, recalled that the declaration on the establishment of the Union of Supreme Audit Institutions of Turkic States was signed in Istanbul on November 22, 2025.

He expressed confidence that the new structure would facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience among Turkic states.

"The charter is not merely a legal document, but a declaration of a shared vision for the future. It will enable us to harmonize common auditing standards, share best practices, and strengthen the principles of transparency and accountability. Ultimately, all of this will have an impact on both the performance of public institutions and people's quality of life," Yener said.

Alikhan Smailov, chairman of Kazakhstan's Supreme Audit Chamber, noted that signing the document marked the beginning of a new era in cooperation among the audit institutions of Turkic countries. He also emphasized that Astana was ready to host the Union's next meeting in 2029.

Almazbek Akmatov, head of the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan, and Mehriddin Abdullayev, first deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's Accounts Chamber, also highlighted the importance of cooperation in auditing.

Nasir Sadigov, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, addressed the participants via videoconference.

Kubanichbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), attended the ceremony.