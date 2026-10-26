ADB considers $70 million funding for Caspian Sea desalination project in Azerbaijan

26 October 2026 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering allocating $70 million to a project to desalinate Caspian Sea water in Azerbaijan.

According to the bank, the project envisages the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of a seawater desalination plant using reverse osmosis technology.

The facility will have a designed capacity of 300,000 cubic meters of water per day, with the potential to increase production to 330,000 cubic meters per day during periods of peak demand. The project will also include the development of the necessary supporting infrastructure.

The project will be implemented under a 25-year public-private partnership (PPP) agreement. Desalinated water will be supplied exclusively to United Water Supply Services of Major Cities, a state-owned company responsible for providing water to major urban centres.

The initiative will mark Azerbaijan’s first large-scale seawater desalination project and its first project implemented under a public-private partnership framework.

“One of the key objectives identified in ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2025–2029 is to develop low-carbon transport and infrastructure connectivity while promoting inclusive development. In particular, the project contributes to achieving the strategy’s goal of establishing environmentally friendly and sustainable infrastructure,” the bank said.