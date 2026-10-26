Russia-Ukraine conflict puts Black Sea shipping at growing risk

26 October 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The intensification of military hostilities between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea has posed serious threats to international shipping. An increase in attacks on commercial vessels, oil tankers and port infrastructure has turned the region into one of the world’s most dangerous maritime transport routes.

According to The Financial Times, more than 570 vessels came under attack in the Black Sea in 2026, and at least 40 seafarers lost their lives. By comparison, 24 deaths were reportedly recorded in the Strait of Hormuz. Approximately 387 vessels are said to have been attacked between July and September alone.

The attacks are primarily carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles and unmanned maritime vehicles. Damage to several commercial vessels near Romania’s coast in October indicates that the threats have spread beyond Ukrainian ports.

Shipping companies are restricting their operations in the region, while insurance costs have risen sharply. In some cases, war-risk insurance premiums reportedly reach 15% of a vessel’s value. This is driving up transportation costs and increasing demand for alternative shipping routes.

According to the International Transport Workers’ Federation, crews operating in high-risk waters include seafarers from Azerbaijan, Syria, Egypt and other countries. Alongside the threat of attacks, interference with navigation systems and sea mines are making working conditions increasingly difficult.

The situation in the Black Sea is also adversely affecting international food trade. Ukraine’s seaborne agricultural exports fell to 1.4 million tons in August. Disruptions to port operations, rising transportation costs and a shortage of vessels are complicating grain shipments.

Image: Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/Avalon