Italy accounts for 56.1% of Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports
Azerbaijan exported 8.88 million tonnes of crude oil to Italy in January-September 2026, with shipments valued at approximately $5.51 billion, according to the State Customs Committee. The volume of crude oil exports to Italy increased by...
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