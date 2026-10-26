Azerbaijan, Netherlands strengthen diplomatic contacts in Baku [PHOTOS]

26 October 2026 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tom Berendsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands during his visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations, strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and investment ties, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in energy, transport, agriculture, water management, innovation and education.

The Ministers welcomed the adoption of the 2026–2028 Roadmap for the Development of Azerbaijan-Netherlands Relations as an important framework for advancing bilateral cooperation.

The significance of high-level contacts, regular political consultations and closer business-to-business engagement was also underscored.

Discussions also covered cooperation within international organisations, regional developments and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalisation process.

Minister Bayramov informed his counterpart on the peace process, reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, and the continuing humanitarian threat posed by landmines.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across areas of mutual interest.