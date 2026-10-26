Azerbaijan Central Bank interest rate decision: what to expect in October 2026

26 October 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s monetary policy is entering a crucial phase as the Central Bank prepares to announce its latest interest rate decision on October 29. With annual inflation at 5.5%, the refinancing rate at 6.5% and banking sector structural liquidity surplus reaching 6.3 billion manats in August, policymakers face an increasingly complex balancing act. The forthcoming decision will offer valuable insight into the country’s economic priorities, particularly the relationship between price stability, financial market efficiency and sustainable economic growth.

The Central Bank’s September decision established an important policy direction. While maintaining the refinancing rate at 6.5%, the regulator reduced the lower boundary of its interest rate corridor from 5.5% to 5%. The upper boundary remained at 7.5%. This adjustment demonstrated the authorities’ willingness to improve liquidity management while preserving the central policy rate as an anchor for monetary conditions.

Inflation remains central to this strategy. Azerbaijan’s annual inflation rate of 5.5% falls within the Central Bank’s target range of 2% to 6%, placing price dynamics relatively close to the upper boundary. Maintaining price stability therefore remains essential for protecting household purchasing power, supporting business confidence and preserving the effectiveness of economic planning. A measured approach to interest rates offers policymakers flexibility while inflationary pressures continue to evolve.

At the same time, abundant banking sector liquidity creates opportunities for improving financial intermediation. The reported structural liquidity surplus of 6.3 billion manats at the end of August, approximately 2.2 times its level at the end of 2025, highlights the scale of available resources within the financial system. Effective liquidity management can encourage stronger interbank activity, improve the allocation of financial resources and support more efficient transmission of monetary policy across the economy.

This environment also raises an important question about credit availability. Banks require incentives to channel their resources into productive economic activities, including manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, tourism and small and medium-sized enterprises. A well-functioning monetary transmission mechanism can help connect banking sector liquidity with private sector investment. The ultimate economic benefit depends on credit demand, borrower quality, competition among financial institutions and the availability of commercially viable projects.

For Azerbaijan, these considerations carry particular significance as economic diversification remains a strategic priority. The non-oil sector requires investment capable of generating employment, increasing productivity and strengthening export capacity. Financial conditions that support commercially sustainable projects can complement government investment programmes and international development financing. Monetary policy consequently contributes to the broader economic environment in which businesses make investment and expansion decisions.

The exchange rate represents another essential dimension. Azerbaijan maintains a managed exchange rate framework, with the official rate standing at 1.70 manats per US dollar. Foreign currency earnings from oil and gas exports, international trade flows, fiscal policy and the country’s substantial external reserves all influence the sustainability of this arrangement. Interest rate decisions interact with these factors, although their effects depend on overall market conditions and the Central Bank’s exchange rate policy.

Against this background, maintaining the refinancing rate at 6.5% on October 29 appears a plausible baseline scenario. Such a decision would give policymakers additional time to assess inflation trends and the effects of September’s adjustment to the interest rate corridor. A future reduction could become more attractive if price pressures ease consistently and currency market conditions remain favourable. Meanwhile, a stronger inflation outlook could justify keeping monetary conditions relatively restrictive.

The broader significance of the forthcoming announcement lies in the guidance accompanying the numerical decision. Businesses, banks and investors pay close attention to policymakers’ assessment of inflation, domestic demand and financial conditions. Clear communication can reduce uncertainty, improve financial planning and help markets anticipate the direction of monetary policy. Consistency between policy objectives and subsequent decisions also strengthens institutional credibility.

Ultimately, Azerbaijan’s monetary policy challenge involves converting macroeconomic stability into stronger economic opportunities. Price stability provides a foundation for investment, while efficient banking markets help direct capital towards productive activities. The October decision will therefore matter both as an immediate interest rate announcement and as an indication of the Central Bank’s priorities for the coming months. A carefully calibrated approach can reinforce financial confidence, support economic diversification and help Azerbaijan navigate changing domestic and international conditions.