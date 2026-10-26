Azerbaijan's theatrical arts showcased in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan has showcased its theatrical arts at the opening of the Oydin Gurunglar International Creative Forum in Khiva, Uzbekistan.
The country was represented by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center, operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.
The opening ceremony was followed by a cultural programme featuring "More Beautiful Than the Moon", a lyrical composition presented by the Art-House Hamsa Theatre.
Held in Khiva, one of Uzbekistan's historic cultural centres, the forum brought together creative voices from different countries. It aimed to encourage cultural dialogue, promote the exchange of experience and strengthen international cooperation in the arts.
The event also provided an opportunity to share national cultural heritage and artistic traditions with an international audience.
Through performances and creative exchange, the forum sought to foster greater understanding and closer ties between cultures.
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