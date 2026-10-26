Eduardo Bolsonaro urges brother to leave Brazil as Lula wins presidential election

26 October 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

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Former Brazilian congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro has urged his brother, defeated presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, to leave the country, warning that he could face legal proceedings following his defeat to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The remarks, made during an appearance on the American podcast Louder with Crowder on October 23, have attracted renewed attention after Lula secured re-election in Brazil's presidential runoff on Sunday, October 25.

According to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court, Lula won 51.79% of valid votes against Flávio Bolsonaro's 48.21%, securing a fourth presidential term with a margin of approximately 4.4 million votes.

During the podcast, Eduardo was asked what the Bolsonaro family intended to do if Flávio lost the election.

"If my brother doesn't win, I'm in favour of my brother leaving the country. Absolutely. Absolutely," Eduardo said, according to Brazilian media reports.

He justified his position by expressing concern that Flávio could face investigations after losing his position in the Senate and the parliamentary immunity associated with it.

However, Eduardo's remarks did not establish that Flávio had already prepared to leave Brazil or made a decision to do so.

During the same interview, Eduardo also suggested, apparently jokingly, that US Marines could be sent to Brazil when questioned about plans to assist his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

He subsequently questioned the reliability of Brazil's electronic voting system without presenting evidence of electoral fraud.

Eduardo has been living in the United States since 2025. Brazil's Supreme Federal Court sentenced him to four years and two months in prison for attempting to interfere with judicial proceedings involving his father through efforts to encourage US sanctions against Brazilian authorities.

His comments came amid longstanding legal controversies involving the Bolsonaro family.

Jair Bolsonaro was convicted over his involvement in an attempted coup following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election. Eduardo has portrayed the judicial proceedings against his family as politically motivated.

Flávio Bolsonaro, meanwhile, has faced scrutiny over previous allegations concerning financial transactions and the activities of former members of his political staff. However, the existence of past investigations does not establish criminal wrongdoing.

Following Sunday's runoff, Flávio refused to concede defeat and called for the election results to be annulled, citing controversy surrounding an extension of voting hours.

Brazilian electoral authorities maintained that the voting-hours decision did not affect the final result.

Lula's victory marks another defeat for the Bolsonaro family's efforts to regain the presidency, although the political and legal consequences of the election remain the subject of continuing debate.

There has been no independently verified confirmation that Flávio Bolsonaro intends to leave Brazil following his electoral defeat.