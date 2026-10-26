Renowned Russian pianist to give masterclass in Baku
A masterclass led by renowned pianist and Honored Artist of Russia Yevgeny Vladimirovich Mikhailov will take place at the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic on October 30.
The event is organized as part of the Victor Viva Music (Baku–New York) International Classical Music Competition.
Yevgeny Vladimirovich Mikhailov, a professor at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, will work with young pianists and music students, sharing his expertise and experience. The masterclass will focus on musical interpretation, performance techniques and artistic expression.
The masterclass aims to help aspiring musicians develop their skills and deepen their understanding of classical performance.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn from an established pianist and gain practical advice to support their musical development.
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