Azerbaijan clears 997 hectares of landmines in liberated territories

26 October 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released data on demining operations conducted in liberated territories from October 19 to 25.

According to ANAMA, a total of 122 anti-personnel mines, 42 anti-tank mines and 526 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralised during the reporting period.

The operations covered the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

A total of 997 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the week.

Mine clearance remains one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in the post-conflict period, with extensive demining operations continuing to improve safety, facilitate reconstruction efforts, and enable the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.