UNAOC highlights role of intercultural dialogue

26 October 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Intercultural and interreligious dialogue remains essential to preventing conflicts, building peace and strengthening social cohesion, the director of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Nihal Saad, has said ahead of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Nihal Saadmade the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the forum, which will take place in the Azerbaijani capital on October 27–29.

"As one of the key institutions within the UN system leading intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations continues to work tirelessly to create a global platform. We bring together state and non-state actors through our networks, which have gained international recognition over the past 20 years," Saad said.

She emphasized that UNAOC's activities are driven by a strong belief in dialogue as an essential instrument for conflict prevention, peacebuilding and social solidarity.

"The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is one of the most important global platforms for advancing these objectives. We are proud to continue our close partnership with Azerbaijan at the seventh forum," she added.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is part of the Baku Process, an international initiative launched in 2008 to promote understanding and cooperation among different cultures and religions. Since its inaugural edition in 2011, the forum has brought together representatives of governments, international organizations, civil society, religious communities and academia to explore ways of addressing global challenges through dialogue.

The 2026 edition will continue these efforts, highlighting the importance of intercultural cooperation, mutual understanding and inclusive approaches to building a more peaceful and sustainable future.