Azerbaijan reaffirms readiness to conclude peace process with Armenia
Azerbaijan has taken a number of unilateral steps over the past year to advance the peace process with Armenia, demonstrating its goodwill, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen.
"Armenian society must understand that achieving peace serves the interests of both peoples," Bayramov emphasized.
He noted that Azerbaijan was monitoring political developments within Armenia and stressed that peace should be a priority for Armenian society.
"Azerbaijan is ready to bring this matter to a conclusion," the minister said.
Bayramov added that the initialling and signing of the peace agreement were matters of public record, noting that Azerbaijan, Armenia and the international community could all see the document.
"The goal is not a unilateral process, but one that serves the interests of both sides," he said.
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