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Monday, October 26, 2026

Azerbaijan’s Garadagh Solar Plant generates 1.49 billion kWh since launch

26 October 2026 16:38 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Garadagh Solar Plant generates 1.49 billion kWh since launch
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s Garadagh Solar Power Plant has generated 1.488 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity since it began operations through October 1, 2026, according to the Ministry of Energy. The 230-megawatt (MW) solar power plant produced...

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