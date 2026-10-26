Pesticide concerns highlight food safety challenges in emerging Azerbaijan–Armenia trade

26 October 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Concerns have been raised over the use of chemical pesticides in Armenian agriculture, following claims that expired substances and improper application practices have contributed to environmental contamination and potential health risks in certain regions of the country.

Emil Gevorkyan, director of the Justus Research and Consulting Foundation, said the organisation had examined published scientific studies concerning the effects of pesticide contamination in Armenia.

According to Gevorkyan, cases involving the use of expired chemical pesticides have been documented in Aragatsotn province, while reports have raised concerns about possible health effects among newborns and breastfeeding mothers.

However, the extent of any direct connection between pesticide exposure and the reported health problems has not been independently established.

Gevorkyan also pointed to cases of chemical contamination in Gegharkunik province, which surrounds Lake Sevan.

He argued that insufficient knowledge of pesticide application methods and recommended dosages remains a significant challenge among some Armenian farmers.

According to the foundation's findings, certain agricultural producers reportedly apply pesticides in quantities exceeding recommended limits in an effort to improve crop protection.

Gevorkyan further noted that some farmers lack adequate awareness of personal protective equipment requirements, while others do not consistently follow established safety procedures.

Improper pesticide application can increase the risk of chemical residues remaining on agricultural products, particularly when recommended dosages and pre-harvest waiting periods are not observed.

Potential agricultural trade with Azerbaijan

Concerns have emerged as Armenia and Azerbaijan explore opportunities for bilateral trade, including a possible exchange of agricultural products.

On January 9, 2026, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan announced that the two countries had exchanged lists of products being considered for mutual trade.

The Armenian side proposed greenhouse-grown tomatoes, peppers, and roses, with indicative prices also provided.

On August 13, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said exports of Armenian-manufactured products to Azerbaijan were expected to begin in the near future.

Subsequently, on September 3, reports suggested that an initial commercial agreement between businesses from the two countries might already have been concluded.

The possibility of agricultural trade has brought renewed attention to food safety requirements, particularly for products intended for direct human consumption.

Tomatoes and peppers, among the goods proposed for export, are subject to food safety standards governing pesticide residues.

Excessive or inappropriate pesticide use can result in residues exceeding maximum permitted levels, although the presence and concentration of such substances can only be established through appropriate laboratory testing.

However, the foundation's claims about pesticide practices in particular Armenian regions do not, by themselves, demonstrate that products proposed for export to Azerbaijan are contaminated or unsafe.

No laboratory findings concerning specific shipments intended for the Azerbaijani market were provided in the reported statements.