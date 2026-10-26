Russia wants NATO forces withdrawn from Eastern Europe, Telegraph reports

26 October 2026 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to demand that NATO return to its 1997 borders, The Telegraph reports.

According to the newspaper, the Kremlin plans to use peace negotiations over Ukraine to push for a reduction in NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe.

Moscow is proposing that European countries also take part in the negotiations. Western diplomats believe the aim is to secure the withdrawal of NATO troops and weapons from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Finland.

More broadly, the demands would affect 16 of the 32 NATO member states that joined the alliance after 1997.

Western diplomats say such concessions are impossible. In their assessment, the Kremlin’s demands cast doubt on the prospects for Ukraine-related negotiations expected to take place in November.