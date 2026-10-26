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Monday, October 26, 2026

Copper extends losses amid AI stock sell-off

26 October 2026 18:35 (UTC+04:00)
Copper extends losses amid AI stock sell-off
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Copper prices declined on Monday as a sell-off in artificial intelligence company stocks dampened investors’ risk appetite and market participants focused on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision. Copper on the London Metal Exchange extended last week’s losses, falling ...

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