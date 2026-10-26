Copper extends losses amid AI stock sell-off
Copper prices declined on Monday as a sell-off in artificial intelligence company stocks dampened investors’ risk appetite and market participants focused on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision. Copper on the London Metal Exchange extended last week’s losses, falling ...
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