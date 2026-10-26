Zelensky stresses Brazil's global role after Lula win

26 October 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the importance of Brazil's role in international affairs on Monday following Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's election victory, calling for continued efforts to protect human rights and state sovereignty.

"For us in Ukraine, it is important that Brazil remains active in international affairs and continues to contribute to the effective protection of human rights, the rights of peoples, and the rights of states," Zelensky said on X, describing the election campaign in Brazil as "intense."

He thanked Brazil for its "unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and expressed hope for expanded bilateral cooperation, while congratulating Lula on his "remarkable election results."