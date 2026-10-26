Dmitriev: Europe needs Russian gas to survive

26 October 2026 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation and Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said Monday that European officials must acknowledge the continent's dependence on Russian gas as prices surged.

"As gas prices in Europe hit historic highs, European bureaucrats need to correct their mistakes and admit that Europe needs Russian gas to survive," he wrote on social media.

His remarks come amid speculation that the Nord Stream restart is under discussion, pending Berlin's approval.

Meanwhile, Dutch TTF futures went above €97 per megawatt-hour to mark the highest level since December 2022. Following the initial spike, natural gas futures for November delivery rose 1.13% to €94.91 per megawatt-hour at 1:46 pm CET.