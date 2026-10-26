China 'willing to work with new Serbian' government

26 October 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated on Monday that Beijing is willing to work with the new Serbian government, following the defeat of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's SNS party in the legislative election on Sunday.

"China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and respects the independent choices of the people of all countries," Guo said during a press conference. He emphasized that China believes the two countries should continue to build their relations "on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit."