26 October 2026 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko claimed on Monday that the European Union is seeking to become a military organization capable of preparing for a potential conflict with Russia.

"Considering the previously absent but now present aspect of the European Union—the fact that they are attempting to transform themselves into a full-fledged military organization with its own military potential, which is geared toward preparing for war with Russia and forcing all countries to participate—what could Russia's attitude be toward Ukraine's participation in this project, whether it be EU or NATO membership?" Grushko told RIA Novosti.

His remarks followed a report by The Economist about a potential United States peace proposal. The plan suggests offering Ukraine a path to EU membership if it drops its NATO ambitions, while Russia would see a partial restoration of economic and political ties with the West.