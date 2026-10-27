Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwais [PHOTOS]
On October 27, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).
Shaikha Al Nuwais shared her impressions of Baku’s magnificent architecture and the Victory Museum.
During the meeting, the sides praised the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Tourism Organization.
They also highlighted the special attention and support provided at the state level for the development of Azerbaijan’s tourism sector, noting the creation of modern tourism infrastructure both in the capital and across the regions.
The meeting also featured an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!