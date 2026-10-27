Azerbaijan and Iran discuss energy cooperation and future prospects

27 October 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed the current state of their energy cooperation and prospects for further development.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced the meeting in a post on his X account.

“We met with Hamid Bovard, Iran’s acting oil minister, in Moscow. We discussed the current state of energy cooperation between our countries, prospects for its development, and other issues of mutual interest,” Shahbazov wrote.

Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran has steadily expanded in recent years across trade, transportation, energy, transit and logistics. The two countries are deepening their cooperation within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor while pursuing joint energy projects, including electricity and natural gas exchanges.

The two sides are also continuing efforts to increase bilateral trade turnover, expand cross-border economic ties, strengthen industrial cooperation and promote investment projects.

The energy sector remains one of the key areas of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, providing opportunities for further cooperation in regional energy supply, infrastructure development and cross-border energy exchanges.