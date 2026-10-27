Azerbaijan, Chinese companies discuss renewable energy and energy storage cooperation [PHOTOS]

27 October 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Chinese companies have discussed opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy announced the discussions.

According to the agency, Deputy Director Fagan Abdurahmanov and Senior Adviser Habil Abdullayev attended the Connectivity Investment Conference on Energy Storage, held in Beijing, China, from October 20 to 22.

The conference focused on the economic viability of energy storage systems, investment opportunities, financing models, and policy and regulatory frameworks governing the sector. Presentations on the development and deployment of energy storage technologies were also delivered by Chinese companies and representatives from various countries.

On October 22, Abdurahmanov delivered a presentation titled “Renewable Energy and BESS Development in Azerbaijan” during the session “Developing Markets – Part 2.”

His presentation outlined the development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, the prospects for integrating battery energy storage systems into the country’s power grid, and opportunities for cooperation with international financial institutions in this field.

Abdurahmanov also answered questions from participants during a panel discussion following the presentation.