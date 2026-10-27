27 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that the attempts of foreign interference in elections have increased and that Brazil had to struggle to defend its electoral sovereignty in the recent presidential election, which resulted in the re-election of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who beat Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

"Elections were held very recently, including in Brazil, for example. And it was a very difficult situation in terms of the state's ability to defend its own sovereignty in the area of ​​electoral law," Medvedev said at a meeting of the "For Freedom of Nations" movement's standing committee.

The Russian official also stated that some "individual states" and "individual political actors" aim to turn international law into a "privilege for a select few, or ... for themselves."