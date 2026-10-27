Israel holds Knesset elections amid post-war political uncertainty

27 October 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Israel is holding elections to its parliament, the Knesset, according to the official website of the country’s Central Elections Committee.

The vote will determine the composition of the 120-member Knesset. It is the first nationwide election in Israel since the war that began on October 7, 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot are among the key political figures in the election. The results are expected to influence the formation of the country’s next government.

Under Israel’s parliamentary system, a government requires the support of at least 61 members of the Knesset. If no political bloc secures enough seats to reach this threshold, negotiations between political parties may be necessary to establish a governing coalition.

The official election results are expected to be published by November 4.