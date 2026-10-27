Trump says summer halt in military operations against Iran was waste of time

27 October 2026 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has described the suspension of military operations during the summer conflict with Iran as a waste of time.

Trump made the remarks while addressing Republican supporters in the state of Mississippi.

Trump said he was dissatisfied with the ceasefire, adding that he considered it a waste of time. He also questioned the decision to allow several ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the pause in hostilities.

The U.S. president also commented on the timing of the conflict, arguing that military operations against Iran should have been launched earlier.