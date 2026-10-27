Trump says summer halt in military operations against Iran was waste of time
U.S. President Donald Trump has described the suspension of military operations during the summer conflict with Iran as a waste of time.
Trump made the remarks while addressing Republican supporters in the state of Mississippi.
Trump said he was dissatisfied with the ceasefire, adding that he considered it a waste of time. He also questioned the decision to allow several ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the pause in hostilities.
The U.S. president also commented on the timing of the conflict, arguing that military operations against Iran should have been launched earlier.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!