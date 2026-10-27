German special forces train for potential military conflict with Russia

27 October 2026 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Germany’s Bundeswehr special forces are conducting exercises to prepare for a potential military conflict with Russia, according to German media reports.

The exercises with reference to brigade commander Andreas Kühne.

According to the commander, the training covers large-scale military operations, countermeasures against tanks, artillery, drones and electronic warfare systems, as well as operations in extremely cold conditions.

The report said the unit has approximately 1,500 personnel, of whom only around one-third are special forces soldiers. Its staffing level stands at between 70% and 80% of its authorized strength.