Azerbaijan welcomes UAE diplomat's nomination for UN Secretary-General

27 October 2026 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has welcomed the initiative to nominate Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the statement in response to a media inquiry concerning Nusseibeh's nomination.

Hajizada emphasised that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to ensuring that the selection of the next UN Secretary-General is conducted in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

According to the spokesperson, the selection process should be guided by candidates' professional qualifications, diplomatic experience, impartiality and ability to build consensus among UN member states.

"We hope that this process will culminate in an outcome that contributes to the formation of a stronger, more efficient United Nations capable of responding agilely to modern challenges," Hajizada said.

Nusseibeh's diplomatic background

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh is an experienced Emirati diplomat who currently serves as the UAE's Minister of State.

She previously represented the UAE as its Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2013 to 2024, playing a prominent role in the country's multilateral diplomacy.

During her tenure, Nusseibeh held several senior positions within the UN system, including Vice-President of the UN General Assembly and President of the Executive Board of UN Women.

She also presided over the UN Security Council on two occasions during the UAE's membership in the Council in 2022–2023.