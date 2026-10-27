FBI probes possible Saudi economic espionage at OpenAI

27 October 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is considering additional economic espionage charges against a Saudi national accused of secretly recording conversations inside an executive meeting room at OpenAI's headquarters in San Francisco, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States, is currently facing federal charges over allegations that he concealed a recording device inside a conference room frequently used by senior OpenAI executives.

According to a law enforcement official cited by the WSJ, investigators are examining whether Alfozan may have obtained confidential company information with the intention of providing it to the Saudi government, even without having been formally recruited to conduct espionage.

The investigation has not established that Alfozan transferred proprietary information to Saudi authorities, and officials cautioned that the inquiry may not result in additional charges.

Alfozan's attorney, William Pernik, told the newspaper that he had received no notification from federal authorities concerning possible new charges.

Hidden recording device discovered in executive meeting room

According to federal prosecutors, Alfozan was arrested earlier in October after allegedly installing a concealed recording device in an executive conference room at OpenAI's San Francisco offices.

Investigators allege that he wrapped a thumb-sized device equipped with a microphone and camera in toilet paper and plugged it in behind a television in the meeting room.

The room was reportedly used primarily by senior company executives, raising concerns about the potential exposure of confidential corporate discussions.

Alfozan has been charged with violating a federal recording statute and faces a maximum prison sentence of five years if convicted.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 6.

Investigators examine alleged Saudi royal connections

The investigation has also drawn attention to Alfozan's reported communications with a member of the Saudi royal family.

According to federal prosecutors, court documents indicate that the engineer was "in frequent communications via WhatsApp with a member of the Saudi royal family" throughout 2025 and 2026.

The unnamed individual allegedly encouraged Alfozan to join an artificial intelligence initiative being developed in Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi needs you more than [sic] the US!" the royal family member reportedly wrote to Alfozan, according to the court filing.

Alfozan allegedly replied, "100", indicating agreement, but reportedly explained that he would not leave OpenAI until his company shares had vested.

Investigators are examining whether these communications have any connection to the alleged recording activity.

However, the existence of such exchanges does not establish that the Saudi government directed or participated in the alleged conduct.

OpenAI examines possibility of corporate or state-sponsored espionage

A source familiar with the investigation told the WSJ that OpenAI is seeking to determine whether the incident involved corporate espionage or potentially state-sponsored intelligence gathering.

The case has raised questions about the protection of confidential information within major artificial intelligence companies, particularly as competition over advanced AI technologies intensifies internationally.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington and OpenAI declined to comment on the allegations, according to the report.

Federal authorities have not announced any economic espionage charges against Alfozan, and the law enforcement official cited by the WSJ acknowledged that the investigation may conclude without further prosecution.

Alfozan remains accused under the existing federal recording charge, and the allegations against him have not been proven in court.